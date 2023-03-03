Parties Agree to Hold Plenary Sessions on March 23 and 30

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival camps in the National Assembly have agreed to hold plenary sessions on March 23 and 30 to handle various bills.The senior deputy floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) announced on Friday that their parties reached an agreement at the behest of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.During the session on March 23, lawmakers are likely to vote on a revised bill on the grain management law that seeks to mandate the government purchase of overproduced rice.During the plenary session held last Monday, Kim had shelved the revised bill despite the DP’s calls for its passage, urging the rival camps to reach an agreement.The speaker added that if the two parties failed to reach an agreement, he would submit the bill during March’s first plenary session.