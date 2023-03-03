Allied Forces to Revive Massive Drills against N. Korean Nuclear Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: For the first time in five years, South Korea and the U.S. are reviving their massive springtime military exercises amid heightening nuclear threats from North Korea. The restoration of full-scale combined field maneuvers reverses a downscaling from 2018 under the Moon Jae-in administration that reflected a fleeting sense of reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: In a joint briefing on Friday, the militaries of South Korea and the U.S. announced their plan to conduct the "Freedom Shield" command post exercises from March 13 to 23 as well as over 20 field training drills.[Sound bite: JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun (Korean-English)]"Freedom Shield is designed to strengthen the defense and response capabilities of the Alliance by focusing within the exercise scenario on things such as the changing security environment, North Korea’s aggression and lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts."[Sound bite: USFK spokesperson Col. Isaac L. Taylor]"During the exercise period, we will also conduct a number of large scale combined field training exercises that have returned to the scale of Foal Eagle. One of those exercises will include a combined amphibious drill that will be conducted to improve combined operation, execution capabilities.""The ROK-U.S. is going to name the combined field exercises conducted during Freedom Shield as 'Warrior Shield FTX'... "The Foal Eagle exercise was suspended in 2019 as the previous Moon Jae-in administration in Seoul sought to reduce military tensions with the North, which had strongly objected to the participation of U.S. aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered submarines in previous drills.The sideline maneuvers later this month will include the “Teak Knife” exercise, a surgical strike drill involving commandos and precision guided assets.The announcement came in the face of warnings from Pyongyang that Seoul and Washington would face unprecedentedly strong military actions should they press ahead with their combined drills.Defense authorities here have said that the Freedom Shield will be based on realistic scenarios involving the North's "high-intensity" nuclear threats.Asked about how the allied forces will respond to the North's possible counteraction against the drills, the South Korean JCS spokesperson, Col. Lee Sung-jun, said the North will be met by the "overwhelming capabilities of the alliance."Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.