Military Formalizes New 'Defense Innovation 4.0' Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has formulated an operational concept on the destruction of North Korean nuclear weapons and missiles before they are launched.The defense ministry said on Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol has approved the concept as part of the "Basic Plan on Defense Innovation 4.0," which will replace the reform plan 2.0 of 2019 to serve as the standard for devising other defense plans, such as joint military strategies.The latest edition includes the development of a “Kill Web” capable of disturbing or destroying nuclear weapons and missiles fired by North Korea when presented with clear signs of a launch as part of Seoul's right to self-defense.The military will also deploy unmanned combat systems incorporating artificial intelligence on the front lines to carry out patrol missions at guard posts.The ministry vowed to establish military strategies befitting of the future security environment and complex threats while also preemptively developing operational concepts for new systems.