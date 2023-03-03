Income Brackets for Pension Contribution to Rise from Summer

Photo : KBS News

The monthly contribution to the national pension for subscribers earning more than five-point-nine million won, or some four-thousand-500 U.S. dollars, per month will increase by 33-thousand-300 won this summer.The Ministry of Health and Welfare held a committee meeting on Friday and decided to raise the ceilings for the pension contributions of two brackets based on an average increase of six-point-seven percent in the income of all subscribers over the past three years.The bracket currently capped at five-point-53 million will rise to five-point-nine million won, while the upper limit of the bracket below climbs from 350-thousand to 370-thousand won to impose a maximum increase of one-thousand-800 won per month in pension contributions.The new rule is expected to increase the monthly contribution of some two-point-six million subscribers, and will take effect for a year from July to June of next year.