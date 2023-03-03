G20 FM Meeting Ends without Joint Statement amid Divide on Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of 20(G20) foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi ended without a joint statement on Thursday amid a deep divide over the war in Ukraine.According to Reuters, China and Russia opposed the condemnation of the Russian-led war that was endorsed by most member states, resulting in the release of only a summary and outcome document by the current chair, India.The latest document largely maintained the language used in a similar statement last week, following a meeting of G20 financial leaders.During the foreign ministers' meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the forum was ruined by Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine. He urged Moscow to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative to allow the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea past the expiration date of March 18.German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock called on Moscow to fully restore compliance with the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty(New START), in which the U.S. and Russia agreed in 2010 to limit the number of nuclear warheads they possess.