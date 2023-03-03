DP Chief Protests Investigation’s Fairness, Citing Yoon's Past Remark

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung has taken issue with the fairness of the prosecution's investigation as he stands trial on charges of violating the election law.Speaking to reporters before attending the afternoon session of the first hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, Lee denounced what he perceived to be inconsistency by the prosecution in accepting someone’s word.Lee pointed out that the prosecution did not question President Yoon Suk Yeol’s claim during his presidential campaign that he did not know Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.However, the DP chief went on to note, when he denied knowing Kim Moon-ki, a deceased ex-official of a municipal development firm involved in the scandal, he was indicted for making a false statement while running for president.Lee went on to say that he believes the court will shed light on this unfairness.Yoon's denial was disputed at the time as it was revealed that Kim Man-bae's sister had purchased a house belonging to Yoon's father in 2019.Lee's latest charges stem from a televised interview in late 2021, in which he denied being acquainted with Kim Moon-ki, who was found dead the day before he was set to appear for questioning in the Daejang-dong scandal investigation.