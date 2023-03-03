KEDI: 1 Out of 3 Reported School Violence Cases Left Unresolved

Photo : Getty Images Bank

One out of three cases of school violence in the country went unresolved despite the victim notifying their parents, their school or counseling agencies.According to a report by the Korean Educational Development Institute(KEDI) on Friday, out of 39-thousand-396 students that reported incidents of verbal abuse and harassment, 35-point-three percent said their cases were never resolved.The report was based on an inspection of school violence cases involving students from fourth grade in elementary school to senior year in high school conducted by 16 city and provincial education offices nationwide.The rate of unresolved cases was similar to larceny, sexual violence, stalking, cyber violence, group isolation and physical violence.The government has begun to draw up anti-school violence measures after the withdrawal of former prosecutor Chung Sun-shin as the head of National Office of Investigation(NOI) amid public outcry once his son's track record of perpetrating school violence resurfaced.