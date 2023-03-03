N. Korea’s Ruling Party Executives, Cabinet Reflect on Agricultural Failures

Photo : YONHAP News

Executive members of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party and Cabinet strongly criticized themselves for failing to properly execute agricultural policies soon after the closing of the party's general meeting.According to the party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun on Friday, the executive members acknowledged their shortcomings and vowed to promote food production.International relief groups have repeatedly noted worsening food shortages in the hermit kingdom, although North Korea has denied such reports.Ju Chol-gyu, the chairman of the Cabinet's agricultural committee, said the agricultural flop was the result of relevant executive members blaming the climate crisis while failing to oversee agricultural activity in a responsible manner.This comes after the party issued a guideline to achieve an output of grains during its general session that wrapped up on Wednesday, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called to meet this year's output targets.