S. Korea, US Hold Joint Air Drill Involving B-1B Bomber

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. B-1B strategic bomber was deployed to the Korean Peninsula on Friday for a joint air drill with the South Korean Air Force, according to Seoul's defense ministry.The U.S. MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle named Reaper is also known to have taken part, marking its first deployment to the peninsula.From the South Korean side, F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets were mobilized for the combined exercise which took place over the West Sea and central inland regions.The ministry said the drill was held in line with the allies' agreement to deploy U.S. strategic assets in a more timely and coordinated manner and it demonstrates Washington's will and ability to put into action its extended deterrence commitment against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.The ministry added the drill will also help enhance interoperability capabilities.