Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea to Provide $18.5 Humanitarian Aid to Yemen This Year

Written: 2023-03-04 11:54:27Updated: 2023-03-04 15:11:43

S. Korea to Provide $18.5 Humanitarian Aid to Yemen This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide 18-point-five million dollars in humanitarian aid this year to Yemen.

Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday the government announced the plan during the High-Level Pledging Event on the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen held in Geneva on Monday.

Seoul's support plan for Yemen in 2023 includes a rice aid project that has continued since 2018.

South Korean ambassador to Geneva Yun Seong-deok attended the pledging event co-hosted by the United Nations and the Swiss and Swedish governments.

Yemen is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis for the ninth year since a civil war broke out in 2014.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs believes 21-point-six million Yemini people or about 65 percent of its population are in need of assistance.

Seoul's foreign ministry vowed to engage in aid, development and peace efforts as a responsible member of the international community.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >