S. Korea to Provide $18.5 Humanitarian Aid to Yemen This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide 18-point-five million dollars in humanitarian aid this year to Yemen.Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday the government announced the plan during the High-Level Pledging Event on the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen held in Geneva on Monday.Seoul's support plan for Yemen in 2023 includes a rice aid project that has continued since 2018.South Korean ambassador to Geneva Yun Seong-deok attended the pledging event co-hosted by the United Nations and the Swiss and Swedish governments.Yemen is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis for the ninth year since a civil war broke out in 2014.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs believes 21-point-six million Yemini people or about 65 percent of its population are in need of assistance.Seoul's foreign ministry vowed to engage in aid, development and peace efforts as a responsible member of the international community.