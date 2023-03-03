Dry, Windy Weather Raising Risk of Forest Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Institute of Forest Science predicts this weekend and the next will be critical in managing forest fires.On Friday alone, 13 wildfires were reported nationwide amid dry weather and gusty winds.Forest fires in January and February numbered 149, one-point-five times higher than past years while over 60 percent of the cases were concentrated in southern regions.This is largely due to the arid winter climate as indicated by low levels of moisture contained in leaves in the country's south at around 12 percent.The institute believes this percentage will further dip below ten percent, and coupled with strong winds, will raise the risk of forest fires to the fifth most alarming level in the past 40 years.Stressing a zero tolerance policy, the Korea Forest Service from Saturday will clamp down on acts of incineration in areas near mountains.