PPP Begins Party Member Vote to Elect Leaders

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party has begun a vote on party members to elect a new leadership.The PPP said Saturday that the four-day vote during a party convention will decide its new leader and members of its Supreme Council, to be announced on Wednesday.Some 830,000 party members can cast their ballots by phone or through a mobile system to vote for three Supreme Council members and one of four candidates running for party chair. The four contenders – Kim Gi-hyeon, Ahn Cheol-soo, Chun Ha-ram and Hwang Kyo-ahn – battled it out in their last televised debate on Friday.The results will be announced at the convention to be held at the Korea International Exhibition Center or KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province which will also be attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol.However, if none of the final four wins a majority in the first vote, a runoff vote will take place between the top two candidates, in which case the leader will be decided next Sunday.