Teen Snowboarder Nabs S. Korea's First Ever Gold at FIS World Championship

Written: 2023-03-04 14:23:09Updated: 2023-03-04 15:08:47

Teen Snowboarder Nabs S. Korea's First Ever Gold at FIS World Championship

Photo : YONHAP News

Teen snowboarding phenom Lee Chae-un has nabbed the crown for men's halfpipe at the prestigious International Ski Federation's Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships, the youngest in the event's history.

The 16-year-old scored 93-point-five points in the men's final held on the slopes of Bakuriani, Georgia, on Friday to win the first ever South Korean gold medal in any skiing or snowboarding discipline at the winter tournament. 

And, according to FIS, Lee managed to become the youngest male snowboard gold medalist in the world championship's history.

Korea's best record so far was two fourth-place results in the men's giant parallel snowboarding in 2021 and women's freestyle mogul skiing in 2017.

Born in 2006, Lee was the youngest member of Team Korea in last year's Beijing Winter Olympics.
