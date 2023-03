Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skater Shin Ji-a won her second silver medal at the 2023 ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships.The 15-year-old national champion received 130-point-71 points in the women’s free skating program of the championships held on Saturday in Calgary, Canada.Combined with the short program that scored 71-point-19 points from two days earlier, Shin received a total of 200-point-32, to finish second after Japan's Mao Shimada.Last year, Shin became the first South Korean figure skater to win an ISU World Junior Championship medal since Kim Yuna sixteen years earlier, after becoming a silver medalist.Fellow South Korean skaters Kim Yu-jae and Kwon Min-sol placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with the scores of 193-point-62 and 191-point-06.