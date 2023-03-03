Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

National Security Advisor Departs for US Trip

Written: 2023-03-05 12:29:16Updated: 2023-03-05 13:43:41

National Security Advisor Departs for US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's national security advisor, Kim Sung-han, has departed for the United States to discuss pending issues between the two nations.

Departing for a five-day trip on Sunday, Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport that he will meet with his U.S. counterpart and other foreign and security officials to discuss substantial ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. Alliance.

Noting the grave security condition on the Korean Peninsula, Kim said that he will meet with officials from the U.S. administration and academia to discuss various issues including North Korean nuclear weapons, regional and global issues.

Asked about President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible state visit to the United States, the security advisor said that he will conclude related discussions, such as the timing of the visit.

Kim said that he will also discuss economic security issues including the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act, adding that he will seek ways to minimize damage and maximize benefits for South Korean businesses.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >