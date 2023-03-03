National Security Advisor Departs for US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's national security advisor, Kim Sung-han, has departed for the United States to discuss pending issues between the two nations.Departing for a five-day trip on Sunday, Kim told reporters at Incheon International Airport that he will meet with his U.S. counterpart and other foreign and security officials to discuss substantial ways to strengthen the South Korea-U.S. Alliance.Noting the grave security condition on the Korean Peninsula, Kim said that he will meet with officials from the U.S. administration and academia to discuss various issues including North Korean nuclear weapons, regional and global issues.Asked about President Yoon Suk Yeol's possible state visit to the United States, the security advisor said that he will conclude related discussions, such as the timing of the visit.Kim said that he will also discuss economic security issues including the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act, adding that he will seek ways to minimize damage and maximize benefits for South Korean businesses.