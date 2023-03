Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 60 percent of local governments recorded fewer than one-thousand births last year.According to the Korean Statistical Information Service on Sunday, out of the country's 228 cities, counties, districts, Sejong City and Jeju Island, 136, or 59-point-six percent recorded fewer than one-thousand births in 2022.Fifty local municipalities had fewer than 150 births last year.In particular, the figure was below 50 in Gokseong, South Jeolla, as well as in Yeongyang and Ulleung Island in North Gyeongsang Province.The drop is expected to lead to the closure of more schools.Across the nation, 193 elementary, middle and high schools were closed between 2018 and April 2022, with 171 of the closed schools located in non-capital areas.