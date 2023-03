Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Sunday detained a man accused of starting a fire at a fish market in Incheon, which burned down 55 stores.The Incheon Jungbu Police Precinct is reportedly investigating the suspect in his 40s.According to authorities, the fire broke out at the Hyundai Market in Incheon at around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday. The suspect is accused of starting a fire at three stores in the market.Police reportedly found the suspect at his home at 9:50 a.m. Sunday and detained him for questioning.No casualties were reported from the fire, but 55 out of 212 stores in the market were destroyed.