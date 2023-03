Photo : KBS News

Starting Monday, the nation will administer the rotavirus vaccine for free to infants under the age of six months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that the national rotavirus vaccination campaign will begin on Monday.Under the program, infants should receive two to three shots by the age of six months.The shots will be available at medical facilities and community health centers nationwide regardless of the infants' residence.Two kinds of vaccines are available, but mix-and-match vaccinations are not permitted.Rotavirus is a very contagious virus that causes severe diarrhea and vomiting in infants and young children.