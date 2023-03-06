Labor Law Changes to Include Adjustment to 52-Hour Workweek

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to adjust the current maximum 52-hour workweek as part of a massive restructuring of the current labor system.The employment and labor ministry and five other related ministries held an emergency ministerial-level meeting on Monday and confirmed a set of measures to retool work-related institutions and systems.Under the plan, the government seeks to increase the flexibility of the 52-hour workweek system to permit working hours to be calculated not just by the basic hours-per-week unit but at monthly, quarterly, biannual or annual intervals as agreed upon by labor and management.The change in units will allow employees to manage their hours flexibly, enabling them to work up to 69 hours weekly and reduce their hours at other times, while regulations for rest hours and leave will also be modified to better accommodate their needs.The government plans to issue an advance notice of related legislation on Monday and submit a bill to parliament in June or July.