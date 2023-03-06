Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2023-03-06 10:12:31Updated: 2023-03-06 13:24:21

Tokyo to Unveil Response Measures to Seoul’s Forced Labor Solution

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo will reportedly announce corresponding measures to Seoul’s solution to the issue of compensation for Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.

According to Japanese media outlets on Monday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will express his government’s intent to adopt the 1998 joint declaration by the leaders of the two countries at the time, South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi.

In the declaration, Obuchi expressed remorse for the “tremendous damage and suffering” inflicted on the Korean people by Japan’s colonial rule.

Tokyo is also expected to re-designate South Korea as a “whitelist” country eligible for preferential export management.

The Japanese government will also likely lift its export curbs on South Korea, which it enforced effectively in reprisal for the 2018 rulings by the South Korean top court that ordered two Japanese firms involved in wartime forced labor to pay compensation to the victims.

Seoul is expected to announce its solution to the issue on Monday, which will purportedly refrain from demanding the participation of Japanese companies, a decision that is opposed by the victims and their supporters’ groups.
