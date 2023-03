Photo : YONHAP News

The cost of dining out at restaurants has jumped significantly amid persistent inflation.According to the Korea Consumer Agency on Monday, the prices of eight representative menu items at local restaurants and cafeterias in Seoul jumped an average of 10-point-eight percent in January from a year earlier.Among them, the price of jjajangmyeon, or Chinese-Korean black bean noodles, rose 13-point-nine percent to six-thousand-569 won, registering the fastest growth.The price of bibimbap, a mixed-rice bowl, advanced eight-point-eight percent to ten-thousand won, while that of naengmyeon, or cold buckwheat noodles, increased nine percent to ten-thousand-692 won.Other items that rose over ten percent in price were pork belly, gimbap, traditional chicken soup and kalguksu, while kimchi jjigae stew’s price rose eight-point-two percent to seven-thousand-654 won.