New COVID-19 cases registered in the four-thousands on Monday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Monday that 43-hundred infections were reported throughout Sunday, including 20 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 30-million-569-thousand.The figure is up by 274 from a week ago but edged down by 22 from two weeks prior.Sunday’s figure, also announced on Monday, came to nine-thousand-813, up by 601 from a week ago.The number of critically ill patients under hospital care declined by three from the previous day to 145.Nine more deaths occurred due to the virus, raising the death toll to 34-thousand-34. The overall fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.