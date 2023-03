Photo : YONHAP News

Ko Jin-young became the first golfer to defend her title at the HSBC Women’s World Championship by winning the LPGA event in Singapore on Sunday.Ko carded a three-under-par 69 in the fourth round at Sentosa Golf Club to finish on 17-under and beat Nelly Korda of the U.S. by two shots.It is the 27-year-old's first LPGA win this season and the 14th career win on the world’s largest female golf tour, bringing home the first LPGA title by a South Korean since Chun In-gee won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship title last June.The HSBC Women’s World Championship has been won by South Korean golfers for four consecutive years, including Ko, who also won the 2022 event on 17-under with a two-shot lead over Chun.