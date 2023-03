Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Forest Service has raised the national wildfire disaster warning from the third-highest "caution" to the second-highest "alert" on the four-tier system in the wake of a series of wildfires.According to the state agency on Sunday, over ten wildfires have been reported on a daily basis since last weekend due to dry conditions.The agency has designated Monday through April 30 as a special wildfire response and prevention period, during which the agency and local governments will work around the clock to carry out on-site monitoring and crackdowns.A nationwide inspection of state electricity and gas facilities, as well as cultural assets, will be conducted as a preventive step.The head of the agency has urged the public to refrain from engaging in the illegal incineration of trash near forests.