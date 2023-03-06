N. Korea Says High-Thrust Engine Guarantees Satellite Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says its successful development of a high-thrust engine capable of carrying a rocket guarantees various satellites can be launched into orbit.The remark was made on Sunday by Pak Kyong-su, the vice director of the National Aerospace Development Administration, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.Pak said steady progress is being made in projects to develop "multi-functional and high-performance" satellites, and that Pyongyang has applied space science technology in various areas including agriculture, meteorological observation, communication and natural resources exploration.The comments came as the regime marks the 14th anniversary of its accession to the international outer space treaty.Last December, Pyongyang claimed to have launched a vehicle carrying a "test-piece" satellite in its "final-stage" test to develop a military reconnaissance satellite, pledging to put such a satellite into orbit by April.