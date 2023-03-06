Menu Content

US Congress Investigates Errors on Korean War Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

Written: 2023-03-06 15:24:08Updated: 2023-03-06 15:29:03

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Congress has launched an investigation into inaccuracies on the Korean War Veterans Memorial's recently-unveiled Wall of Remembrance in Washington D.C.

According to congress on Sunday local time, representatives of the armed services and natural resources committees in the House and Senate sent a letter to U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin on March 2, seeking answers regarding the errors.
 
The letter states that the wall could contain up to one-thousand spelling errors and other inaccuracies, which is supposed to contain the names of more than 36-thousand American service members who died during the Korean War, along with the names of more than 7-thousand Koreans.

The lawmakers expressed concerns that errors of this magnitude had went unnoticed until post-construction and asked for support in finding the communication and research flaws that caused the errors.

Congress has asked Austin to schedule a briefing with relevant committees by March 23.
