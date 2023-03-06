Labor Unions Criticize Gov't Reform Plan on Workweek System

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's two major umbrella labor organizations criticized the government's plan to overhaul the country's workweek system, saying that the measures will force laborers to work long hours and don't guarantee the workers' right to rest.The employment and labor ministry on Monday unveiled a set of plans to reform the current 52-hour workweek system.The new plan will allow employees to work not only on a weekly basis but also on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis.Under the plan, eleven consecutive hours of rest between working hours will be made mandatory in order to prevent the excessive concentration of overtime work during a specific period.However, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), one of the two umbrella labor unions, said that the proposed revision will allow employees to work from 9 a.m. to midnight.The KCTU criticized the plan for lacking measures for workers' health and rest while it only benefit employers.The Federation of Korean Trade Unions also said the plan will allow laborers to work 64 hours per week for four consecutive months.