Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for drastic measures to increase investment profits from the country's national pension to protect the people's precious retirement funds.He made the call on Monday presiding over a meeting with top aides at the presidential office, noting the National Pension Service(NPS) reported its worst-ever investment loss in 2022.President Yoon said that overhauling the pension system is an important national reform task to secure sustainability by easing the burden on future generations.He added that along with the reform, increasing the investment profits of the national pension, which can lower the burden on citizens, is also a very important reform task.Meanwhile, a presidential official denied media reports that Yoon ordered the relocation of the NPS' fund management headquarters to Seoul.