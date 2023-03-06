Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

‘S. Korea-US Military Activities Will be Met with Overwhelming Action’

Written: 2023-03-07 08:32:57Updated: 2023-03-07 11:00:02

‘S. Korea-US Military Activities Will be Met with Overwhelming Action’

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said that North Korea is ready to take overwhelming action against the military activities of South Korea and the U.S.

The younger Kim issued the warning in a statement carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, noting that Pyongyang is closely watching the military activities of South Korea and the U.S., ready to act swiftly and overwhelmingly at any time.

Claiming that the regime’s strategic weapons tests pose no risk to the safety of neighboring countries, Kim said a military response by the U.S. in the form of a missile interception in waters or airspace outside its jurisdiction will be considered a declaration of war against the North.

Kim added that the allies should refrain from actions that further aggravate the situation.

The warning comes amid the increasingly frequent deployments of U.S. strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula, most recently with an air drill over the Yellow Sea on Monday that included the participation of a long-range B-52H Stratofortress bomber.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >