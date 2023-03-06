N. Korea Urges Int’l Community to Demand Allies End ‘War Rehearsal’

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's foreign ministry has called on the international community to demand that South Korea and the United States stop their combined military drills.In a statement carried by the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, the ministry urged the international community to join the North's “peace-loving” efforts and send a clear message calling for an immediate halt to the "war rehearsal" by South Korea and the U.S.The ministry expressed strong regret over the irresponsible and concerning act of armed demonstration by the allies, demanding a prompt end to military hostilities that harm peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.The ministry then warned that if military provocations continue, there is no guarantee that a violent clash will not occur on the peninsula.North Korea also strongly criticized Monday's joint air drill between South Korea and the U.S. over the Yellow Sea involving a U.S. strategic B-52H Stratofortress bomber, calling it a "reckless military provocation."