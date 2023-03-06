US JCS Chief Likely to Visit S. Korea in Late March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. military authorities are coordinating to schedule a visit to South Korea by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in late March.According to Seoul's military authorities on Tuesday, the two sides are arranging for Milley's visit to come after the end of the South Korea-U.S. joint exercise "Freedom Shield" set for March 13 to 23.During the trip, the chairman is expected to meet with his South Korean counterpart, Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, and defense minister Lee Jong-sup to discuss the results of the joint exercise.Milley is also reportedly considering visiting the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) separating the two Koreas as a warning message to North Korea.The highest-ranking U.S. military officer last visited South Korea in 2021 to attend the 53rd South Korea-U.S. Security Consultative Meeting. He is expected to retire this fall with the conclusion of his four-year term at the end of September.