Imports of Japanese Beer Hit Highest Level since Tokyo’s Export Curbs

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's imports of Japanese beer hit the highest level in more than three years in January.According to the data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country imported two million-four-thousand dollars’-worth of Japanese beer in January, up a whopping 315 percent from a year earlier.It marks the largest monthly total since July 2019 when Tokyo imposed export curbs on South Korea on materials for chips and displays, prompting South Koreans to launch a nationwide boycott of Japanese goods.Imports of Japanese beer surpassed four million dollars in July 2019, but nosedived to 223-thousand dollars the very next month before bottoming out at a paltry six-thousand dollars in September of that year.However, imports began to recover last year, climbing above one million dollars in March amid weakening anti-Japan sentiment to exceed that figure for eight straight months from May to December of last year.