Yoon’s Office in Talks to Arrange Summits with Biden, Kishida

Photo : YONHAP News

Talks are under way to arrange summit meetings between President Yoon Suk Yeol and the leaders of the U.S. and Japan in the wake of Seoul’s announcement of a plan on wartime forced labor compensation aimed at improving frayed ties with Tokyo.According to sources within the presidential office on Tuesday, Seoul and Tokyo are discussing a possible visit to Japan by Yoon as soon as this month, though the top office said talks for a bilateral summit with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have yet to begin.Japan's Kyodo News reported that Yoon's trip may run from March 16 to 17, which, should it happen, would be the first by a South Korean president in four years.On the back of improved ties, Yoon is expected to focus on solidifying trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.In late April, Yoon is scheduled to visit the U.S. to mark the 70th anniversary of the Seoul-Washington alliance, with National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han currently in Washington to fine-tune the details of a summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden.The three leaders could also get together on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan's Hiroshima in May should South Korea be invited to the forum as an observer.