Yoon: Forced Labor Plan Considered Respect for Victims, Shared Interests with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said Seoul's forced labor compensation plan announced the previous day is the outcome of respecting the positions of the victims while considering the shared interests and future development of South Korea and Japan.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said past administrations had enacted special laws in 1974 and in 2007 to compensate the victims, an apparent implication that past payouts were also made through domestic funds.Repeating comments from his March First Independence Movement Day speech, the president referred to Japan as a past militaristic aggressor that has become a cooperative partner in security, the economy, science and technology that shares universal values.Highlighting active trade and people-to-people exchanges, Yoon said trade with Japan is six to seven percent of the country's total volume, while Japanese people name South Korea as the number one country they want to visit amid eased COVID-19 rules.The president emphasized that the two sides' future-oriented cooperation will help protect liberty, peace and prosperity around the world. He urged officials to seek ways to establish relevant channels and reinforce exchanges between business leaders and young people.