Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Spending on Private Education Reached Record 26 Tln Won in 2022

Written: 2023-03-07 13:30:12Updated: 2023-03-07 14:10:11

Spending on Private Education Reached Record 26 Tln Won in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

Private education posted record highs for both spending and participation last year in the wake of the full lifting of social distancing rules.

According to data released by Statistics Korea on Tuesday, spending on private education stood at roughly 26 trillion won, or some 20 billion U.S. dollars, in 2022, up nearly eleven percent on-year.

The figure is the largest to be posted since 2007 when the statistics agency began to make related announcements, while the on-year growth is the second-largest to be recorded since 2021.

The agency estimated that the average expenditure on private education per student across elementary, middle and high school came to 410-thousand per month last year, with the biggest surge in spending on elementary school students at over 13 percent compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, the agency also found that more than 78 percent of students had taken part in private education last year, up two-point-eight percentage points from the year before.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >