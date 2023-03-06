Politics Japan's Economy Minister: Right Conditions to Resume Export Curb Talks with Seoul

Japan’s economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, says the conditions to resume a policy meeting on Tokyo’s export controls have been created with Seoul’s declared intent to withdraw its complaint with the World Trade Organization over the curbs.



According to Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Nishimura made the comment on Tuesday to reporters after attending a Cabinet meeting as he expressed hopes of checking the efficiency of Seoul’s export inspection and management systems through such meetings.



The minister also denied any connection between the resumption of such meetings and Seoul’s announcement of a plan on compensation for the victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor, saying export control issues are completely unrelated.



Earlier on Monday, Seoul and Tokyo agreed to swiftly conduct bilateral consultations on export control issues to restore trade relations to the condition preceding the enactment of the restrictions by Japan.



In 2019, Tokyo imposed export controls on three major industrial materials to Seoul in apparent retaliation for the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling the previous year that ordered Japanese companies to pay compensation to Korean victims of Japan’s wartime forced labor.