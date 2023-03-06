US Hopes Trilateral Ties Will Go beyond Wartime Past

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Washington continued to welcome Seoul's compensation plan for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, with the State Department calling the relationship between the U.S. and its two key allies central to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Amid improving ties with Tokyo on the back of this development, President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to hold summit meetings with the leaders of the U.S. and Japan.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Washington has expressed hope that Seoul's compensation plan for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor will lead to strengthened trilateral ties between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.[Sound bite: Ned Price - US Department of State Spokesperson]"As President Biden and Secretary Blinken have stated, the United States welcomes the historic announcement that bilateral discussions between the Republic of Korea and Japan to resolve sensitive historical issues have concluded.”State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday welcomed Seoul's decision that freed Japanese corporations from compensating the victims.[Sound bite: Ned Price - US Department of State Spokesperson]“These issues of history are difficult. They are complex. They are complicated. But both President Yoon, Prime Minister Kishida have demonstrated bold vision. They have demonstrated courageous leadership by taking this step forward."Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement praising the compensation announcement and the response by the foreign ministry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for marking a "groundbreaking new chapter of cooperation and partnership" between two key U.S. allies.On the back of improved Seoul-Tokyo ties, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to focus on solidifying trilateral security cooperation.National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han is currently in Washington to fine-tune the details of a summit between Yoon and Biden, as the South Korean leader is set to visit the U.S. in late April to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance.[Sound bite: Ned Price - US Department of State Spokesperson](Why did National Security Advisor Kim suddenly visit the U.S., and what topic will they be talking about?)"They’ll discuss a number of issues. They’re going to discuss how our two countries can continue to work together collaboratively to support our partners in Ukraine, to ensure our countries’ economic security and economic prosperity."While talks are also under way for a potential visit to Japan by Yoon this month, the first by a South Korean president in four years, political analysts are pointing to the possibility that Yoon, Biden and Kishida could get together on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Japan's Hiroshima in May.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.