Poll: 6 in 10 Young S. Koreans Express Intent to Have Children

Written: 2023-03-07 14:53:08Updated: 2023-03-07 14:59:31

Photo : YONHAP News

Around six out of every ten men and women in the country aged 19 to 34 have expressed an intent to have children.

According to the results of a survey released on Tuesday of 15-thousand people conducted from last July to August by the Office for Government Policy Coordination, 75-point-three percent of respondents who were unmarried said they had plans to marry.

However, there was a gap of ten-point-one percentage points between men at 79-point-eight percent and women at 69-point-seven percent.

Of the respondents who were married, 70-point-five percent of men said they intended to have kids, while only 55-point-three percent of women gave the same response.

The respondents' average annual income was 21-point-62 million won, while their average debt stood at eleven-point-72 million won. The employment rate of those surveyed came to 67-point-four percent, while 57-point-five percent were living with their parents.

The results of the survey were briefed to President Yoon Suk Yeol during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.
