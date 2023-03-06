S. Korea, US Run Takeoff-Landing Drill at Emergency Landing Strip

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean and U.S. military conducted a takeoff and landing exercise at an emegency landing strip in Changnyeong County, South Gyeongsang Province on Tuesday.According to South Korea’s Air Force, some ten aircraft took part in the drill, including C-130 and CN-235 transport planes and HH-47 helicopters from South Korea.From the U.S., A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft, C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft and MC-130J special operations tanker and mobility aircraft participated in the joint exercise.The drill involved aircraft alternately flying in two methods – a low approach with the pilot flying at an altitude of around 30 meters along the landing strip instead of landing, as well as a takeoff after fully landing on the strip.The latest exercise is believed to have been carried out in response to a threat North Korea made last month.After test-firing two short-range ballistic missiles on February 20, the North said its artillery unit test-fired two shots from a 600-millimeter multiple rocket launcher, claiming that four shots could take an enemy forces’ operational airfields out of commission.