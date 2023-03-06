Yoon Says He will Bear Responsibility over Disputed Diplomacy with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly said that he bears full responsibility in regards to the controversy over what some critics call a humiliating diplomacy with Japan.A Presidential official told Yonhap news agency on Tuesday that during a meeting with his top aides on Monday, Yoon said he is responsible for all policies on diplomacy, national security and defense.According to officials from the top office, Yoon was determined to normalize strained relations with Tokyo at an early date even at the cost of his political prospects such as a hit to his approval ratings.Many believe Yoon is confident in the economic effects improved ties with Japan would bring about, as steps such as lifting export curbs and boosting bilateral economic exchanges across the board will ultimately benefit South Korean businesses.During the meeting, Yoon received a briefing by working-level officials who stressed that cooperation with Japan is not an option but a must in the current environment where the global supply chain order is being realigned among countries sharing the same universal values.