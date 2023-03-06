Teachers Call for Policy Overhaul on Private Education

Photo : YONHAP News

The education sector has called for a complete overhaul in government policies following reports that spending on private education hit an all time high last year.In a Tuesday statement, the Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations said the latest figures clearly show that existing policy measures to address private education such as after-school classes are not proving to be effective. The group called for fundamental measures to improve education at schools.Pointing to the sharpest increase in private education spending among elementary school students, the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union said this explains that younger students were experiencing wider gaps in learning in the post-pandemic era.The union called on the education ministry to acknowledge its policy gaffes and come up with new measures to address the situation.According to Statistics Korea data, spending on private education posted 26 trillion won, or some 20 billion U.S. dollars, in 2022, the largest since 2007 when record keeping began.