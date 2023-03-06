Domestic Elderly Forced Labor Victim Protests Compensation Plan

An elderly victim of Japan's wartime forced labor, Yang Geum-deok took to the streets to protest the South Korean government's plan to compensate victims like herself without involving the accused Japanese firms.



At age 95, Yang showed up for an event at the National Assembly on Tuesday to denounce the compensation plan announced Monday. A week ago, she also attended a rally near Seoul City Hall to criticize the Yoon administration's diplomacy with Japan.



Poor health makes it difficult for her to make long journeys but the elderly victim is known to be adamant in being engaged and fighting for herself.



A civic group official who looks after Yang said that despite her age, she appears to remember the forced labor she endured and the 30 year long battle she fought for an apology and compensation from Japan.



In 1944, during sixth grade, Yang was forcibly taken to work without wage at a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries factory manufacturing aircraft in Nagoya, Japan.