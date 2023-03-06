NIS: N. Korea May Hold Nuclear Drill, Launch ICBM, Spy Satellite in Near Future

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top intelligence agency believes North Korea could carry out a nuclear drill and launch a spy satellite and a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) in the near future.In a briefing to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, the National Intelligence Service said a large-scale exercise combining conventional and nuclear assets and an ICBM launch may take place in March or April when South Korea and the U.S. are scheduled to hold joint springtime military exercise and a summit is expected.According to Democratic Party lawmaker Youn Kun-young, the NIS said the North's leader Kim Jong-un may also order the launch of a recon satellite in April. The agency also did not rule out a possible test-firing of an ICBM with a shorter range but at a normal angle.According to People Power Party lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum, the NIS is also confident, based on shared intel, that Kim's eldest is a son while the gender of his third child is still unconfirmed.Regarding the second child, Ju-ae, who has been under intense media spotlight in recent days, the intel agency said she is believed to be home-schooled and enjoys horse riding, swimming and skiing.On the regime's food shortages, the agency said an estimated 800-thousand tons of rice are in short supply each year.