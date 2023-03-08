Menu Content

Presidential Office: Yoon to Make State Visit to US in Late April

Written: 2023-03-08 00:03:36Updated: 2023-03-08 09:01:01

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will make a state visit to the United States next month.

The presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday night announced Yoon's planned state visit to the U.S. in late April.

Yoon's trip will mark the first state visit to the U.S. by a South Korean president in 12 years.

Earlier in the day, the Washington Post reported that U.S. President Joe Biden would host President Yoon for a state visit scheduled for April 26, marking only the second such visit of Biden’s presidency as his administration works to deal with North Korea and build alliances in the Indo-Pacific to contain the expansion of China.

Yoon's National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han is currently in Washington D.C. to fine-tune the details of a summit between Yoon and Biden, which will also mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance between South Korea and the U.S.
