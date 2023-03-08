White House: Yoon to Make State Visit to US in April

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Tuesday that President Yoon Suk Yeol will make a state visit to the United States next month.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee for a state visit on April 26, adding that the visit will include a state dinner.Jean-Pierre said that Yoon's trip will mark the second state visit by a foreign leader to the U.S. since Biden took office in January 2021, following a trip by French President Emmanuel Macron in December last year for the first state visit of Biden's tenure.The statement said that the upcoming visit celebrates the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for the two countries, the Indo-Pacific and around the world.The spokesperson added that the two leaders will highlight the importance and enduring strength of the ironclad alliance as well as the U.S.’ unwavering commitment to South Korea.