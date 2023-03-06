Menu Content

White House: US, S. Korea Nat’l Security Advisers Discuss State Visit

Written: 2023-03-08 08:20:43Updated: 2023-03-08 09:22:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said that the national security advisers of South Korea and the U.S. held a meeting to discuss an upcoming summit between their leaders.

In a press release on Tuesday, the White House said South Korean National Security Advisor Kim Sung-han met with his U.S. counterpart, Jake Sullivan, in the U.S. earlier in the day.

The statement said the two discussed preparations for the upcoming state visit to the U.S. by President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee on April 26 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the U.S.-South Korea alliance and deepen the allies' political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties.

The White House said they also discussed continuing close cooperation to further enhance security ties to respond to the changing threat environment in the Indo-Pacific region.

The advisers also condemned the persistent destabilizing activity by North Korea and highlighted the need for the international community to limit the North's ability to advance its unlawful weapons of mass destruction program that poses a threat to regional stability.
