Yoon Pledges to Push for Active Defense Cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Saudi Arabia's defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on Tuesday and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the arms industry and defense.According to the presidential office on Tuesday, Yoon said in the meeting at the presidential office in Seoul that South Korea will actively push for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the arms industry.The president said the two countries could create greater synergy if they share their experience and visions for defense reform.Yoon also proposed that the two countries enhance cooperation for peace on the Korean Peninsula, in the Middle East and around the world as important economic and security partners.In response, the Saudi defense chief said that cooperation between the two countries has become more sophisticated since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Seoul in November last year, calling for the significant partnership to be maintained.