Japanese FM Expects Seoul to Carry out Forced Labor Solution Faithfully

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that he expects South Korea will faithfully implement its plan to settle the issue of compensation for victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.The minister made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday, a day after South Korea announced that the country would compensate the victims through an existing public foundation funded by domestic firms instead of direct payment from liable Japanese companies.Asked if Seoul's plan is an irreversible settlement, Hayashi said that the Seoul government will make the utmost effort to secure understanding from the plaintiffs who won lawsuits against the companies seeking compensation.The top diplomat said that Japan has assessed Seoul's solution to be a measure to restore healthy bilateral relations, which have been heavily strained in recent years.Hayashi added that as far as he understands, Seoul's solution does not assume that the victims will exercise individual rights to claim indemnity.