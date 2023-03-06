Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Japanese FM Expects Seoul to Carry out Forced Labor Solution Faithfully

Written: 2023-03-08 08:49:10Updated: 2023-03-08 10:38:11

Japanese FM Expects Seoul to Carry out Forced Labor Solution Faithfully

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said that he expects South Korea will faithfully implement its plan to settle the issue of compensation for victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.

The minister made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday, a day after South Korea announced that the country would compensate the victims through an existing public foundation funded by domestic firms instead of direct payment from liable Japanese companies.

Asked if Seoul's plan is an irreversible settlement, Hayashi said that the Seoul government will make the utmost effort to secure understanding from the plaintiffs who won lawsuits against the companies seeking compensation.

The top diplomat said that Japan has assessed Seoul's solution to be a measure to restore healthy bilateral relations, which have been heavily strained in recent years.

Hayashi added that as far as he understands, Seoul's solution does not assume that the victims will exercise individual rights to claim indemnity.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >