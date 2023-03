Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is set to hold a national convention on Wednesday to pick a new leader.The vote totals for the party leadership will be announced during the convention at the KINTEX exhibition center in Goyang on Wednesday afternoon, which President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to attend.The PPP held a four-day vote through Tuesday, with the cumulative voter turnout marking an all-time high of 55-point-one percent, with party members casting ballots through either mobile or voiced-based automatic response systems.Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon, Ahn Cheol-soo, Chun Ha-ram and Hwang Kyo-ahn are vying for the post.In the event that no candidate claims a majority, a runoff vote between the top two candidates will be held, with the winner to be announced on Sunday.