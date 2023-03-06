Politics S. Korea to Accelerate Quad Working Group Participation

South Korea says it plans to accelerate working group participation in the U.S.-led Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad, that includes Australia, India and Japan.



A high-ranking government official told South Korean correspondents in Washington on Tuesday that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration has emphasized the importance of the security dialogue in its Indo-Pacific strategy.



During his election campaign, President Yoon had pledged to actively participate in Quad working groups on vaccines, climate change and emerging technology, before seeking a permanent membership.



Seoul's accelerated participation is a highly expected move in the wake of a reconciliatory mood with Tokyo following the foreign ministry's forced labor compensation announcement and the strengthening alliance with Washington.



Such efforts have raised concerns, however, that South Korea's relations with China could experience strain as the Quad is widely viewed as a security framework aimed at keeping Beijing in check.